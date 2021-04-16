ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/COURT-DELAYED

Arrivals at court as HK democracy activists face sentencing

Start: 16 Apr 2021 00:46 GMT

End: 16 Apr 2021 01:21 GMT

WEEST KOWLOON LAW COURTS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Prominent Hong Kong democracy campaigners including veteran activists Martin Lee, Lee Cheuk-yan, and Margaret Ng arrive in court for sentencing after being found guilty of taking part in an unauthorised assembly in 2019, when anti-government protests roiled the financial hub.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - Mitigation starts

0630GMT - Sentencing

