ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY

Bundestag discusses the Infection Protection Act

Start: 16 Apr 2021 07:11 GMT

End: 16 Apr 2021 07:21 GMT

BERLIN - German lower house of parliament Bundestag discusses additions for the Infection Protection Act. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is pressing for a change to the Infection Protection Act to enable federal authorities to enforce restrictions under certain scenarios.

