ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY

Bundestag discusses the Infection Protection Act
Start: 16 Apr 2021 07:11 GMT
End: 16 Apr 2021 07:21 GMT
BERLIN - German lower house of parliament Bundestag discusses additions for the Infection Protection Act. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is pressing for a change to the Infection Protection Act to enable federal authorities to enforce restrictions under certain scenarios.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Discussions in the Bundestag start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: BUNDESTAG HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com