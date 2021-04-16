ADVISORY FRANCE-UKRAINE/MACRON

Macron hosts Ukrainian President Zelenskiy at the Elysee
Start: 16 Apr 2021 11:15 GMT
End: 16 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLS SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.
PARIS, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Elysee.
SCHEDULE:
1115GMT - Arrival
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com