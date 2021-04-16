ADVISORY FLASH - UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-CONFERENCE

Macron, Ukrainian president hold video conference with Merkel
Start: 16 Apr 2021 13:10 GMT
End: 16 Apr 2021 13:13 GMT
PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold a video conference with German chancellor Angela Merkel about Ukraine's standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass
