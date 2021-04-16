ADVISORY FLASH - UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-CONFERENCE

Macron, Ukrainian president hold video conference with Merkel

Start: 16 Apr 2021 13:10 GMT

End: 16 Apr 2021 13:13 GMT

PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold a video conference with German chancellor Angela Merkel about Ukraine's standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT - Starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com