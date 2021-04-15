ADVISORY USA-STOCKS/CLOSE-NYSE

Technology stocks lead S&P 500, Dow to record highs

Start: 15 Apr 2021 19:56 GMT

End: 15 Apr 2021 20:03 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Thursday as easing inflation concerns boosted demand for richly valued technology stocks, while upbeat earnings reports and strong March retail sales raised hopes of a broader economic rebound.

