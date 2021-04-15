ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden, Harris meet with CAPAC Executive Committee
Start: 15 Apr 2021 18:00 GMT
End: 15 Apr 2021 19:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Committee.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com