ADVISORY USA-AFGHANISTAN/BLINKEN

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken gives newser in Kabul

Start: 15 Apr 2021 12:54 GMT

End: 15 Apr 2021 13:18 GMT

KABUL - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken gives newser in Kabul

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com