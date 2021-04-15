ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-COVAX -- POSSIBLE ONLY

US hosts event for GAVI's COVAX 'investment opportunity'

Start: 15 Apr 2021

End: 15 Apr 2021 12:42 GMT

GENEVA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, USAID acting administrator Gloria Steele take part in 'investment opportunity' for the GAVI vaccine alliance's COVAX facility and its advance market commitment. To be co-hosted by GAVI board chair Jose Manuel Barroso and include other world leaders, private sector. GAVI, which aims to deliver 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 92 lower-income countries this year, is seeking at least $2 billion in additional funding for 2021.

