ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FAUCI-CDC --UPDATED

Walensky, Fauci testify before U.S. House panel

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO A TECHNICAL PROBLEM AT THE SOURCE, WE SWITCHED SOURCES AT 1447GMT, WHICH MAY HAVE RESULTED IN AN INTERRUPTION OF CONTINUITY.

ONLINE - CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to president, testify before House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in a hybrid hearing called: "Reaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel: A Science-Driven Approach to Swiftly and Safely Ending the Pandemic."

