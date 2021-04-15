ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN

Spahn and RKI chief briefing on the coronavirus situation

Start: 15 Apr 2021 06:57 GMT

End: 15 Apr 2021 08:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Health Minister Spahn and head of the Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases Lothar Wieler speak to reporters on the coronavirus situation.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com