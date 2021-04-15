ADVISORY FRANCE-NOTREDAME/MACRON

Macron visits Notre Dame cathedral on 2nd anniversary
Start: 15 Apr 2021 08:30 GMT
End: 15 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron visits the reconstruction site of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral to mark the second anniversary of the blaze that almost destroyed to centuries-old landmark.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - Macron arrives
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL / POSSBLE FRENCH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com