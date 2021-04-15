ADVISORY FRANCE-NOTREDAME/MACRON

Macron visits Notre Dame cathedral on 2nd anniversary

Start: 15 Apr 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 15 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron visits the reconstruction site of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral to mark the second anniversary of the blaze that almost destroyed to centuries-old landmark.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - Macron arrives

