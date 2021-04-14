ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/100-DAYS-MASCOTS -- NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 0130GMT

Tokyo 2020 unveils Mascots statue to mark 100 days to go
Start: 14 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 14 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE WAS PRE-EMPTED ON RLS DUE TO BREAKING NEWS FROM MINNESOTA. THE EVENT RAN IN FULL ON REUTERS LIVE. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 0130GMT - THE START OF THE EVENT -- AND IS FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY
==
TOKYO, JAPAN - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee unveil a statue of the Tokyo 2020 Mascots at the government building, and Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike is expected to deliver opening remarks, to mark 100 days before the start of the Games.
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - Events begin
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com