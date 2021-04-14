ADVISORY ISRAEL-MEMORIAL DAY/SIREN

Israel comes to standstill as sirens mark Memorial Day

JERUSALEM - Israel comes to a standstill for two minutes to commemorate Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks.

0800GMT - State ceremony at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin. Siren will be heard at 0800GMT (POOL - ACCESS ALL)

0800GMT - Israelis pause to the sound of siren to commemorate fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

