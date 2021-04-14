ADVISORY ISRAEL-MEMORIAL DAY/SIREN

Israel comes to standstill as sirens mark Memorial Day
Start: 14 Apr 2021 07:48 GMT
End: 14 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israel comes to a standstill for two minutes to commemorate Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - State ceremony at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin. Siren will be heard at 0800GMT (POOL - ACCESS ALL)
0800GMT - Israelis pause to the sound of siren to commemorate fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS/POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com