Israel comes to standstill as sirens mark Memorial Day

Start: 14 Apr 2021 09:45 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends ceremony commemorating victims of militant attacks.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com