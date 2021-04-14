ADVISORY INDIA-RELIGION/KUMBH --NUDITY WARNING--UPDATED END TIME

Thousands of Hindu devotees take dip in Ganges at Kumbh Mela

HARIDWAR, INDIA - Hindu devotees converge on the banks of holy river the Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar for the 2021 Kumbh Mela (pitcher festival). Despite the fears of COVID-19, thousands of naked Naga sadhus, carrying swords and tridents, are expected to lead the royal bath in the icy river waters.

