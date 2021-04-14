ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CEREMONY

Carrie Lam officiates HK National Security Education Day
Start: 15 Apr 2021 01:15 GMT
End: 15 Apr 2021 03:00 GMT
WAN CHAI CONVENTION AND EXHIBITION CENTRE, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiates the National Security Education Day at a ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attended by a large number of officials including the head of Chinese Liaison Office Luo Huining, and the head of Hong Kong's national security office Zheng Yanxiong.
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - Ceremony starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE AND MANDARIN SPEECH / English translation TBC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com