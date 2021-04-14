ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CEREMONY

Carrie Lam officiates HK National Security Education Day

Start: 15 Apr 2021 01:15 GMT

End: 15 Apr 2021 03:00 GMT

WAN CHAI CONVENTION AND EXHIBITION CENTRE, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiates the National Security Education Day at a ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attended by a large number of officials including the head of Chinese Liaison Office Luo Huining, and the head of Hong Kong's national security office Zheng Yanxiong.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - Ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE AND MANDARIN SPEECH / English translation TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com