ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-VACCINE --UPDATED SPEAKERS

Danish health authorities newser on AstraZeneca vaccine

Start: 14 Apr 2021 11:48 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2021 12:43 GMT

COPENHAGEN – Danish health authorities hold news conference about the use of AztraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to broadcaster TV 2, citing unnamed sources, Denmark will permanently cease to administer the vaccine, delaying Denmark's vaccination roll-out by a few weeks.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - News conference

SPEAKERS:

Tanja Erichsen, Danish Medicines Agency

Soren Brostrom, Danish Health Authority director

