ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-VACCINE --UPDATED SPEAKERS

Danish health authorities newser on AstraZeneca vaccine
Start: 14 Apr 2021 11:48 GMT
End: 14 Apr 2021 12:43 GMT
COPENHAGEN – Danish health authorities hold news conference about the use of AztraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to broadcaster TV 2, citing unnamed sources, Denmark will permanently cease to administer the vaccine, delaying Denmark's vaccination roll-out by a few weeks.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - News conference
SPEAKERS:
Tanja Erichsen, Danish Medicines Agency
Soren Brostrom, Danish Health Authority director
