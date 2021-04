ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 3025-PEOPLE-MADOFF/

Federal Bureau of Prisons says Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff has passed away

Start: 14 Apr 2021 14:20 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2021 15:20 GMT

VARIOUS - Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in federal prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Bureau of Prisons said.

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF BERNIE MADOFF INCLUDING HIM WALKING OUTSIDE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE DURING TRIAL AND SPEAKING AT AN EARLIER EVENT, NEWSPAPER HEADLINES ABOUT MADOFF, FILE OF BUILDINGS WHERE MADOFF WORKED AND LIVED

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA / PART MUST COURTESY THE PHILOCTETES CENTER

DIGITAL: PART NO USE DIGITAL / PART MUST COURTEY THE PHILOCTETES CENTER

Source: REUTERS / NBC / THE PHILOCTETES CENTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com