ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD --PROFANE SPEECH/GRAPHIC IMAGES EXPECTED

Trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin continues

Start: 13 Apr 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2021 15:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THE COURT POOL PRODUCER HAS BEEN INSTRUCTED NOT TO SHOW THE JURORS, THE FAMILY OF GEORGE FLOYD (UNLESS CONSENT HAS BEEN GIVEN), ANY WITNESSES UNDER AGE 18, AND ANYONE IN THE COURTROOM GALLERY. PLEASE BE AWARE OF THESE INSTRUCTIONS FOR ANY LIVE OR EDITED COVERAGE OF THE EVENT. IN ADDITION, THE COURT MAY, AT ITS DISCRETION, DECIDE TO TURN OFF AUDIO. PLEASE MONITOR THIS SPACE FOR ANY FURTHER UPDATES.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

PLEASE NOTE: TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO RUN FOR 2-4 WEEKS PER MN COURT

GENERAL DAILY SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE/TIMES COURT ADJOURNS CAN VARY):

• 1400GMT - Start time if legal issues are discussed before jury arrives

• 1415GMT - Jury Arrives

• 1430GMT - Trial Session

• 1540GMT - Break

• 1600GMT - Trial Session

• 1730GMT - Lunch Break

• 1830GMT - Trial Session

• 2000GMT - Break

• 2020GMT - Trial Session

• 2130GMT - Adjourn for the Day unless Extended Trial Session or Legal Issues

• 2230GMT - Adjourn for the Day or Break before Evening Session if Jury Sequestered

• 2300GMT - Trial Session if Jury Sequestered

• 0030GMT - Adjourn for the Day if Jury Sequestered

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] EYEWITNESS VIDEO OF GEORGE FLOYD ON THE GROUND. NO USE IN EDITS OF UGC EYEWITNESS VIDEO OF GEORGE FLOYD ON THE GROUND.

//

DIGITAL: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] EYEWITNESS VIDEO OF GEORGE FLOYD ON THE GROUND. NO USE IN EDITS OF UGC EYEWITNESS VIDEO OF GEORGE FLOYD ON THE GROUND.

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com