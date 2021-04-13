ADVISORY USA-MINNESOTA/SHOOTING --RESTRICTED/PROFANITY

Second night of demonstrations in Minneapolis suburb

Start: 13 Apr 2021 01:58 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, USA - Protesters in a Minneapolis suburb gather for a second night of demonstrations after a 20-year-old Black man was killed by police. The fatal shooting appeared to be an "accidental discharge" by an officer who drew her gun instead of a Taser during a struggle at a traffic stop, the city’s police chief said on Monday.

