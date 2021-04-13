ADVISORY --UPDATED DETAILS -- USA-MINNESOTA/SHOOTING --GRAPHIC WARNING

Brooklyn Center police discuss shooting of Daunte Wright

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, USA - Protesters in a Minneapolis suburb gather for a second night of demonstrations after a 20-year-old Black man was killed by police. The fatal shooting appeared to be an "accidental discharge" by an officer who drew her gun instead of a Taser during a struggle at a traffic stop, the city’s police chief said on Monday.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA - Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon hold a news conference on the fatal shooting of 20-year-old man Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota, which sparked violent protests late Sunday,

