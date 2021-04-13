ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/100-DAYS-MASCOTS

Tokyo 2020 unveils Mascots statue to mark 100 days to go

Start: 14 Apr 2021 01:15 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2021 02:15 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee unveil a statue of the Tokyo 2020 Mascots at the government building, and Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike is expected to deliver opening remarks, to mark 100 days before the start of the Games.

