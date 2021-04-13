ADVISORY -- FLASH -- USA-BIDEN/BLACK CAUCUS

VP Harris meets with members of Congressional Black Caucus
Start: 13 Apr 2021 18:00 GMT
End: 13 Apr 2021 19:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - President Biden and VP Harris will meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com