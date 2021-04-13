ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP

Funeral service for Prince Philip at St George's Chapel

Start: 17 Apr 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 17 Apr 2021 14:30 GMT

WINDSOR - The funeral service for Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will be held on April 17, at St George's Chapel.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT Funeral starts

