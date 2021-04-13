ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-WINDSOR-UNRESTRICTED/ UPDATED END TIME

View of Windsor Castle after death of Prince Philip

Start: 13 Apr 2021 07:30 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2021 08:55 GMT

**EDITORS NOTE - PLEASE NOTE UPDATED END TIME OF 0855GMT

--

FOLLOWING LIVE IS DELAYED - NOW EXPECTED TO START AFTER 0730GMT - MONITOR FOR UPDATES**

---

WINDSOR - View of Windsor Castle, where Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday, April 9.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com