ADVISORY USA-MINNESOTA/SHOOTING --GRAPHIC WARNING

Brooklyn Center police discuss shooting of Daunte Wright

Start: 12 Apr 2021 16:50 GMT

End: 12 Apr 2021 17:42 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: GRAPHIC WARNING

==

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA - Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon hold a news conference on the fatal shooting of 20-year-old man Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota, which sparked violent protests late Sunday,

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA

DIGITAL: No Use Digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com