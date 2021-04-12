ADVISORY USA-MINNESOTA/SHOOTING --GRAPHIC WARNING

Brooklyn Center police discuss shooting of Daunte Wright
Start: 12 Apr 2021 16:50 GMT
End: 12 Apr 2021 17:42 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: GRAPHIC WARNING
==
BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA - Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon hold a news conference on the fatal shooting of 20-year-old man Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota, which sparked violent protests late Sunday,
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA
DIGITAL: No Use Digital.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com