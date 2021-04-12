ADVISORY TIME APPROX - ECUADOR-ELECTION/RESULTS

First results announced in Ecuador election

Start: 12 Apr 2021 02:27 GMT

End: 12 Apr 2021 03:01 GMT

QUITO - Ecuador's electoral authorities are expected to announce the first official results of the second round of a presidential election.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT approx - Expecting preliminary results

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ecuador

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com