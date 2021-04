ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-PARLIAMENT

UK lawmakers return early to pay tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON - Lawmakers in both chambers of Britain's parliament return early from recess to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who died on Friday.

1200GMT House of Lords returns from Easter recess

1207GMT Minute's silence in House of Lords - to be followed by statements

1330GMT House of Commons returns from Easter recess - Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer expected to give statements

