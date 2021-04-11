Win for Rennes at the Roazhon Park, as they beat The Canaries 1-0

Rennes beat Nantes with a thumping 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Roazhon Park. Rennes arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Reims in their previous game. Nantes, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Nice. After today's result, Rennes are in 7th place, with 48 points from 32 matches, while Nantes sit in 19th, with 28 points from 32.

Following a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Rennes who started the second half well, with Martin Terrier finding the net, 52 minutes in. The game ended 1-0.

For Rennes, Faitout Maouassa, Romain Del Castillo, Clement Grenier and Adrien Hunou, came on for Adrien Truffert, Flavien Tait, Sehrou Guirassy and Martin Terrier. Nantes brought on Abdoul Kader Bamba, Kalifa Coulibaly, Renaud Emond and Pedro Chirivella, to replace Sebastien Corchia, Abdoulaye Toure, Moses Simon and Imran Louza.

There were bookings for Nayef Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Romain Salin, Sehrou Guirassy, Eduardo Camavinga and Flavien Tait from Rennes. For Nantes, Moses Simon and Jean-Charles Castelletto saw yellow.

Rennes will play away against Angers, while Nantes will face Lyon at home.