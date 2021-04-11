The Red and Whites cruise past Dijon, scoring 3 without reply at the Stade Louis II

Monaco suffered an away loss to Monaco on Sunday at the Stade Louis II. Monaco were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games against Metz at home and St Etienne away, by 4-0 and 4-0 respectively whilst Dijon lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Marseille. As things stand, Monaco are in 3rd place, with 65 points from 32 matches, while Dijon sit in 20th, with 15 points from 32.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Monaco who started the second half well, with an early goal from Stevan Jovetic in the 49th minute. The momentum was now with The Red and Whites, who then scored again through a goal from Wissam Ben Yedder, 63 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Wissam Ben Yedder made it 3-0 just before the final whistle to make it 3-0.

For Monaco, Cesc Fabregas, Wissam Ben Yedder, Krepin Diatta, Eliot Matazo and Fode Toure, came on for Ruben Aguilar, Sofiane Diop, Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni and Cesc Fabregas. Dijon brought on Roger Assale, Eric Ebimbe, Jacques Siwe, Mihai Dobre and Chafik, to replace Aboubakar Kamara, Yassine Benzia, Mama Balde, Wesley Lautoa and Sacha Boey.

There were bookings for Guillermo Maripan from Monaco. For Dijon, Bruno Ecuele saw yellow.

Monaco will next play Bordeaux away, with Dijon facing Nice at home.