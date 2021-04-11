The Pirates claim draw vs Nimes: 1-1 at the Stade Francis-Le Blé

On Sunday, Brest and Nimes were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Brest were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Lorient. Nimes were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against St Etienne. After today's result, Brest and Nimes currently occupy 16th and 18th spots in the table, with 36 points and 30 points respectively after 32 matches.

Nimes started the first half well, with Moussa Kone finding the net at the 11 minute mark. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Brendan Chardonnet equalised for Brest at the 26 minute mark. The score at half time was 1-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-1.

Brest brought on Jeremy Le Douaron, Romain Philippoteaux and Gaetan Charbonnier for Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie and Franck Honorat. Nimes brought on Lucas Deaux, Yassine Benrahou and Karim Aribi, to replace Andres Cubas, Niclas Eliasson and Moussa Kone.

There were bookings for Steve Mounie, Romain Perraud, Hugo Magnetti and Jean Lucas from Brest, and Lamine Fomba, for Nimes.

Brest next face Lens and Nimes are at home to Strasburg.