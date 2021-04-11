The Eaglets fail to secure victory against Reims, after goal-less draw

On Sunday, Nice and Reims were held to a 0-0 draw at Allianz Rivera. Nice were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Nantes away (2-1), the other to Marseille at home (3-0). Reims had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Rennes. After today's result, Nice and Reims sit 9th, (43 points) and 12th, (40 points), in the table respectively, after 32 matches.

For Nice, Myziane Maolida, Dan Ndoye and Pierre Lees-Melou, came on for Boulaye Dia, Moussa Doumbia, Mathieu Cafaro and Nathanael Mbuku. Reims replaced El Bilal Toure, Arber Zeneli, Kaj Sierhuis and Dereck Kutesa with Boulaye Dia, Moussa Doumbia, Mathieu Cafaro and Nathanael Mbuku.

The referee booked one player from Reims, El Bilal Toure.

Nice will next travel to Dijon, while Reims will face Metz at home.