Depleted Lorient stunned by Lens, in a 4-1 defeat at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens suffered an away loss to Lens on Sunday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Lens arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Lyon. Lorient had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Brest. As it stands, Lens are in 5th place, with 52 points from 32 matches, while Lorient sit in 17th, with 32 points from 32.

Lens started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Gael Kakuta opening the rout, 16 minutes in. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Terem Moffi in the 29th minute, brought Lorient level. However, Lens secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Corentin Jean in the 39th minute, which saw the first half end 2-1.

Lens staged a comeback in the second half, with Arnaud Kalimuendo finding the net in the 55th minute. Lens then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a penalty goal from Simon Banza just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Lens, David Da Costa, Cheick Traore, Simon Banza and Ansou Sow, came on for Corentin Jean, Jonathan Clauss, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Gael Kakuta. Lorient brought on Armand Lauriente, Jonathan Delaplace, Adrian Grbic, Stephane Diarra and Pierre-Yves Hamel for Enzo Le Fee, Jerome Hergault, Andrew Gravillon, Yoane Wissa and Terem Moffi.

Lorient and Lens will next play away to Marseille and Brest respectively.