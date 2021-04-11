ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-CANTERBURY SERVICE

Remembrance service for Prince Philip at Canterbury Cathedral
Start: 11 Apr 2021 09:22 GMT
End: 11 Apr 2021 09:31 GMT
CANTERBURY, ENGLAND - The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads a service at Canterbury Cathedral in remembrance of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday (April 9).
