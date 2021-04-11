ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-CANTERBURY SERVICE --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Remembrance service for Prince Philip at Canterbury Cathedral

Start: 11 Apr 2021 09:32 GMT

End: 11 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE SIGNAL WILL CARRY A BUG READING "CANTERBURY CATHEDRAL" SEE SEPARATE EVENT FOR UNRESTRICTED UK POOL SIGNAL.

==

CANTERBURY, ENGLAND - The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads a service at Canterbury Cathedral in remembrance of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday (April 9).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE/ MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: NO RESALE/ MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: CANTERBURY CATHEDRAL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com