Depleted squad costs The Racers a heavy loss at home

PSG on a 4-1 win against Strasburg on Saturday at the Stade de La Meinau. Strasburg had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match whilst PSG were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Lille. As it stands, Strasburg are in 14th place, with 36 points from 32 matches, while PSG sit in 2nd, with 66 points from 32.

The Parisians started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Kylian Mbappe opening the rout in the 16th minute. The momentum was now with PSG, who then scored again through a goal from Pablo Sarabia after 27 minutes to establish a 2-0. PSG then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Moise Kean just before half-time to see out the first half 0-3.

The Racers took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Dion Moise Sahi at the 63 minute mark. In the end though, PSG secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Leandro Paredes, 79 minutes in. The final result, Strasburg 1, PSG 4.

For Strasburg, Sanjin Prcic, Mehdi Chahiri, Dion Moise Sahi, Lucien Kevin Zohi and Lionel Carole, came on for Keylor Navas, Rafinha, Moise Kean, Ander Herrera and Kylian Mbappe. PSG brought on Sergio Rico, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Xavi Simons and Kenny Nagera, to replace Keylor Navas, Rafinha, Moise Kean, Ander Herrera and Kylian Mbappe.

The referee booked one player from PSG, Moise Kean.

Strasburg will next play Nimes away, with PSG facing St Etienne at home.