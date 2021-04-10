ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP

View of Windsor Castle/Buckingham palace
Start: 10 Apr 2021 07:12 GMT
End: 10 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
WINDSOR/LONDON - Views of Windsor Castle and Buckingham palace a day after Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, died aged 99.
TIMECODES:
0502GMT - REUTERS (ACCESS ALL)
0718GMT - UK POOL (ACCESS ALL)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS / UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com