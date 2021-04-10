ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-BUCKINGHAM PALACE

View of Buckingham Palace after death of Prince Philip

Start: 10 Apr 2021 19:26 GMT

End: 10 Apr 2021 20:26 GMT

LONDON - Exterior of Buckingham Palace a day after Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, died aged 99.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com