ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP

View of Windsor Castle after death of Prince Philip

Start: 10 Apr 2021 12:39 GMT

End: 10 Apr 2021 16:58 GMT

WINDSOR/LONDON - Views of Windsor Castle and Buckingham palace a day after Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, died aged 99.

TIMECODES:

0502GMT - EXTERIOR OF WINDSOR CASTLE - REUTERS (ACCESS ALL)

0718GMT - EXTERIOR OF WINDSOR CASTLE (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

0745GMT - PEOPLE LAYING FLOWER TRIBUTES OUTSIDE WINDSOR CASTLE (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0755GMT - AERIALS OVER LONDON LANDMARKS (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

0820GMT - PEOPLE LAYING FLOWERS (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0832GMT - AERIALS OVER LONDON (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1202GMT - PEOPLE LAYING FLOWERS AT WINDSOR (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1302GMT - UK POOL (ACCESS ALL)

1321GMT - REUTERS (ACCESS ALL)

1555GMT - UK POOL (ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com