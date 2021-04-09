ADVISORY USA-BEES/NEW YORK

Founder of NY Beekeepers Association sells bees across town
Start: 09 Apr 2021 10:50 GMT
End: 09 Apr 2021 11:03 GMT
NEW YORK CITY - Millions of bees are sold, nearly at cost, to beekeepers by bee man, Andrew Coté, founder of the New York City Beekeepers Association. The bee delivery replenishes hives across the city and the region: on building rooftops, in small urban backyards and sometimes even indoors.
