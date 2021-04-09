ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australian PM Morrison holds newser on COVID-19 vaccines
Start: 09 Apr 2021 02:50 GMT
End: 09 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a news conference after a National Cabinet meeting, where he is expected to discuss the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine to people under 50-years-old rather than the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Restrictions:
Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU
Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com