ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australian PM Morrison holds newser on COVID-19 vaccines

Start: 09 Apr 2021 02:50 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a news conference after a National Cabinet meeting, where he is expected to discuss the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine to people under 50-years-old rather than the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com