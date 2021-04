ADVISORY --FLASH-- 8041-BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-PROFILE-SHORT

Britain's Prince Philip has died

Start: 09 Apr 2021 11:30 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Britain's Prince Philip has died

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE UK / PART SCHEDULED NEWS BULLETINS ONLY/NO USE INTERNET / PART FOR NEWS ARCHIVE USE ONLY

DIGITAL: PART NO USE UK / PART SCHEDULED NEWS BULLETINS ONLY/NO USE INTERNET / PART FOR NEWS ARCHIVE USE ONLY

Source: REUTERS / REUTERS ARCHIVE / BITCOM / POOL / UK POOL / AGENCY POOL / RTE POOL / ROYAL POOL / SPUN GOLD MEDIA / DYLAN BAILEY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com