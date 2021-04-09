ADVISORY CHINA-XINJIANG/

Chinese government holds news conference on Xinjiang

Start: 09 Apr 2021 00:54 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2021 02:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese officials hold a news conference on Xinjiang amid increased pressure from Western governments over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/MANDARIN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com