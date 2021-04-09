ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP

Britain's Prince Philip dies, spent seven decades at Queen Elizabeth's side

Start: 09 Apr 2021 11:33 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

==EDITORS NOTE, THIS LIVE WIL BE A MIXED SIGNAL. PLEASE SEE BELOW SCHEDULE FOR TIMINGS AND LOCATIONS==

LONDON - Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband and a pivotal figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

1124GMT - DOWNING STREET STATEMENT

1128GMT - BUCKINGHAM PALACE EXTERIOR AND FLAG AT HALF MAST

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com