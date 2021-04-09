ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-RACE/PROTEST

Australians protest against Aboriginal deaths in police custody

Start: 10 Apr 2021 02:50 GMT

End: 10 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Crowds gather outside Sydney Town Hall to mark a National Day of Action, protesting against Aboriginal deaths in police custody. The day marks 30 years since the royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody final report was signed, with 339 recommendations, mainly concerned with procedures for persons in custody.

