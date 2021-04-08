ADVISORY ISRAEL-HOLOCAUST/SIREN

Israelis commemorate annual Holocaust Remembrance Day
Start: 08 Apr 2021 06:47 GMT
End: 08 Apr 2021 07:12 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with the sound of a two-minute siren. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
