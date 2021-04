ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA-BRITAIN

England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer briefing on AstraZeneca vaccine

Start: 07 Apr 2021 15:01 GMT

End: 07 Apr 2021 15:10 GMT

LONDON – England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Van Tam, leads a briefing from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) regarding concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com