ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY

Exterior of Pokrov jail where Navalny has been moved to sick ward

Start: 06 Apr 2021 09:33 GMT

End: 06 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

POKROV - Live from outside the jail in Pokrov, Penal Colony Number 2, where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to a sick ward.

Allies of Navalny have pledged to hold a protest in front of his prison unless he is visited by a doctor of his choice to evaluate his condition.

TIMINGS:

0935GMT - Navalny's doctor and head of Doctor's Alliance, Anastasia Vasilyeva, arrives and speaks to media

