ADVISORY IMF-WORLDBANK/

IMF, World Bank chiefs speak at 2021 Spring meetings
Start: 07 Apr 2021 14:00 GMT
End: 07 Apr 2021 15:00 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass speak at the IMF / World Bank 2021 Spring meetings.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - World Bank President Press Conference
SPEAKER:
David Malpass, President, World Bank
1430GMT - IMF Managing Director Press Conference
SPEAKERS:
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF
Geoffrey Okamoto, First Deputy Director, IMF
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: IMF-TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com