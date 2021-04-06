ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-VACCINATIONS-STADIUM

France's national soccer stadium opens as vaccination centre

Start: 06 Apr 2021 07:48 GMT

End: 06 Apr 2021 08:02 GMT

SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE – The Stade de France outside Paris, known for the national team's soccer games, opens as a vaccination centre that can accommodate 10,000 people each week, also giving part-time job opportunities to residents in the area.

